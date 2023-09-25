Ludhiana: Railway employee, aide held for killing colleague

The local police arrested a railway employee along with his aide for allegedly killing his colleague over the issue of transfer.

The two accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The railway employee was arrested on Monday, while his aide was held on Sunday. Their other accomplice is on the run.

According to the police, the murder was an outcome of a complaint filed by the victim against the accused seeking his transfer.

The accused had on September 17 bludgeoned Pardeep Kumar, 32, a pointsman in the railway department, with bricks and stones near railway crossing near Manjit Nagar before fleeing. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed to injuries the next day.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajat Singh of Railway Colony, who is also a pointsman in the railway department, his aides Neeraj alias Lakhu of Golden City of Haibowal. Akash Malik of Sonepat in Haryana, also a railway employee, is absconding.

Saumya Mishra, joint commissioner of police (JCP) said that the division number 5 police had lodged a murder case against Rajat and others on the complaint of Pooja, wife of the victim.

The police had initiated an investigation and arrested Neeraj from Ludhiana. Following the information provided by Neeraj, the police arrested Rajat from Delhi. He was hiding in the house of one of his relatives.

The JCP said that a hunt is on for the arrest of Akash Malik.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO at division number 5 police station, said that the accused murdered Pardeep due to an old rivalry. Pardeep had indulged in a spat with Rajat over a minor issue. Following the spat, Pardeep had filed a written complaint to the authorities seeking the transfer of Rajat.

