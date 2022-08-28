Ludhiana | Railway police ADGP Farooqui tells officials to reduce pending cases in a month

Strap: Additional director general of police presses on bringing efficiency to force in welfare meeting

With the aim to clear the pendency of complaints and criminal cases registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP) across the state, additional director general of police (ADGP, GRP Punjab) MF Farooqui issued strict warnings to all the senior railway police officials, asking them to expedite legal process and work as a professional police force.

Farooqui had earlier held a crime and welfare meeting with all senior officers of the state’s railway police. He, according to police sources, also carried out a detailed scrutiny of railway crime data from all districts before issuing a month’s deadline to reduce the pendency of cases.

Moreover, the top railway official also emphasised on the arrest of proclaimed offenders (PO) who have been absconding for a long time.

“My concern is to make GRP function professionally and work as a vibrant force. The cops should be well trained to carry out proper, detailed and efficient investigation to give justice to the victims and thus we held a long crime meeting this time,” he said.

Addressing staff shortages in Ludhiana, he said additional force from different districts was being deployed to meet the required manpower.

“The station house officer should know how to utilise the men. GRP all over Punjab have special PO Cells but it is not the job of PO staff only to nab the absconders but also the Station House Officers should know how to utilise the men in the best possible way and curb the crime and ensure fair investigation to provide relief to the victims. They need to pull their socks and work professionally,” Farooqui added.

Railway police flags issues in welfare meet

Meanwhile, during the welfare meeting, railway police highlighted some of the issues such as the staff shortage, lack of proper vehicles, reimbursement of bills, following which Farooqui gave his suggestions on resolving the same.

Other senior police officials who attended the meeting included deputy inspector general of police BalJot Singh Rathore, assistant inspector general of police Harmeet Singh Hundal, superintendent of police (investigation) Parveen Kanda and others

A senior officer, not wishing to be named, said that ADGP, in order to make the force work professionally, emphasised on physical meetings instead of conducting them online.

Gang of thieves busted with arrest of three

Ludhiana The Government Railway Police on Saturday, meanwhile, busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of three men.

The accused have been identified as Sarvesh Kumar Pandey, 19, of Salem Tabri; Lovepreet Singh, 27, of Amritsar and Davinder Kumar alias Rohit, 24, of Haridwar. Four stolen phones were recovered from them. The trio was arrested from platform number 1 of Ludhiana Railway Station.

Police recovered two stolen mobiles from Davinder, who earlier used to sell eatables in trains and got married three months back. His father is deputed in the clerical department of railways in Haridwar.

One phone each was recovered from the other two suspects. While Sarvesh used to sell mobile chargers in Chuara Bazar, Ludhiana; Lovepreet, a graduate, used to run his own salon at his hometown, but had to shut down operations amid Covid.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at GRP station.

