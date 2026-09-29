Ludhiana: Railway scrap transformed into artworks at Adarsh Park

What would otherwise have been discarded as railway scrap is now on display as artworks at Adarsh Park in Ludhiana. Employees of Diesel Shed Ludhiana have turned discarded material into four installations, combining their technical skills with recycling and resource conservation.

An installation at the park in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The park also showcases installations dedicated to Operation Sindoor. During the conflict, the Ludhiana diesel shed, one of the railway facilities closest to the border, acquired critical importance in the military’s logistics chain. The crew worked to ensure maximum availability of the around 180 diesel locomotives operated by the shed. These locomotives were used to move troops and equipment required for the war effort along the front.

The installations — Bharat Ka Sipahi, Samay Ki Keemat, Jugaad Gun and Jugaad Cannon — were created from scrap available at the Diesel Shed and have now been placed at the park. The initiative was undertaken as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, which seeks to promote cleanliness and responsible waste management.

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{{^usCountry}} ISO-certified welders from the diesel shed and employees from different sections worked on the project for nearly a month. The team used welding and fabrication techniques to shape discarded railway material into the installations instead of sending it for disposal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ISO-certified welders from the diesel shed and employees from different sections worked on the project for nearly a month. The team used welding and fabrication techniques to shape discarded railway material into the installations instead of sending it for disposal. {{/usCountry}}

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The project also highlights the scope for reusing material generated during routine railway operations. Rather than treating the scrap only as waste, the employees converted it into installations that can be displayed in a public space.

Senior divisional mechanical engineer, Diesel Shed Ludhiana, Rahul Bharti, sensitised employees about cleanliness, environmental conservation and the responsible use of available resources. He also encouraged them to undertake more such initiatives involving the reuse of discarded material.

Divisional railway manager Sanjeev Kumar appreciated the effort and praised the creativity and team spirit of the diesel shed employees.

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