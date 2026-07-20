Ludhiana: Rain brings relief, yellow alert issued for thunderstorms, lightning for next 3 days

A brief spell of rain on Sunday brought much-needed relief to Ludhiana residents after the city experienced unusually hot and humid weather over the past few days. While the showers helped bring down the daytime temperature, the India meteorological department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall in the district from July 20 to 22.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C on Saturday, making it one of the hottest days of the month. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C on Saturday, making it one of the hottest days of the month. The temperature was even higher than the highest maximum temperature recorded in July last year, which stood at 35.8°C. The intense heat, coupled with high humidity, had made weather conditions uncomfortable for residents.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature on Sunday dropped to 34.8°C, a decline of 1.6°C from the previous day. However, it remained 1.2°C above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29°C, down by 0.6°C from Saturday, but still 2.8°C above normal.

Despite Sunday’s rainfall, the city continued to experience humid conditions. According to IMD data, Ludhiana has received 157.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 19, which falls within the normal rainfall category for the season.

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{{^usCountry}} No weather alert had been issued for July 19, and rainfall occurred only at isolated places across the district. However, the weather department has forecast more widespread rain activity over the next three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No weather alert had been issued for July 19, and rainfall occurred only at isolated places across the district. However, the weather department has forecast more widespread rain activity over the next three days. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the latest forecast, rainfall is likely at many places across Ludhiana between July 20 and July 22, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University, said rainfall intensity would vary across the district. “Some places are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while others may witness moderate showers. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue over the coming days despite the rainfall,” she said.