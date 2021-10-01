Ludhiana: Rain hinders repair of electricity tower, residents complain of power outage

Afternoon showers played spoilsport on Thursday as it delayed the repair of a 66 KV electricity tower on Gill Road, which was damaged a day earlier after a speeding truck rammed into it.

This had resulted in power outages in nearby areas and even though power is being supplied currently through the Dholewal sub-station, residents of nearby areas complained of frequent outages and low voltage.

The heavy showers put a dampener on the plans of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, who were reinstalling the tower and disappointed the affected residents and shopkeepers. Mridhul, who owns a shop nearby, said his work has been affected due to the power cuts.

Senior PSPCL officials including Bhupender Khosla, chief engineer, Ludhiana; and Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana, were also present at the spot to monitor the repairs.

Khosla said that since the foundation of the tower has to be rebuilt, it may take a couple of more days .“Our teams are working hard to reinstall the tower as soon as possible, but rain definitely hinders the work. We are hopeful of repairing it in a couple of days,” he said.

Prabhakar said, “We are managing to provide 60% load as the supply was taken from Dholewal sub-station. There may be low voltage or power cuts, but we are still supplying as much power as possible in the area.” As per the officials, the impact of the collision also damaged another 11kv tower and cable wires.

The driver of the truck was arrested while he was trying to escape the spot after the accident. He has been identified as Jagsir Singh of Sangrur.

He was booked for rash driving following a complaint by sub-divisional officer Gurpratap Singh at Division Number 6 police station.