Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Rain hinders repair of electricity tower, residents complain of power outage
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Rain hinders repair of electricity tower, residents complain of power outage

Afternoon rain played spoilsport on Thursday as it delayed the repair of a 66 KV electricity tower on Gill Road in Ludhiana which was damaged a day earlier after a speeding truck rammed into it; this had resulted in power outages in nearby areas
By Nikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:35 AM IST
An electricity tower being repaired on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Thursday. It was damaged a day earlier, after a truck rammed into it, resulting in power outage in nearby areas. (HT photo)

Afternoon showers played spoilsport on Thursday as it delayed the repair of a 66 KV electricity tower on Gill Road, which was damaged a day earlier after a speeding truck rammed into it.

This had resulted in power outages in nearby areas and even though power is being supplied currently through the Dholewal sub-station, residents of nearby areas complained of frequent outages and low voltage.

The heavy showers put a dampener on the plans of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials, who were reinstalling the tower and disappointed the affected residents and shopkeepers. Mridhul, who owns a shop nearby, said his work has been affected due to the power cuts.

Senior PSPCL officials including Bhupender Khosla, chief engineer, Ludhiana; and Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana, were also present at the spot to monitor the repairs.

Khosla said that since the foundation of the tower has to be rebuilt, it may take a couple of more days .“Our teams are working hard to reinstall the tower as soon as possible, but rain definitely hinders the work. We are hopeful of repairing it in a couple of days,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Prabhakar said, “We are managing to provide 60% load as the supply was taken from Dholewal sub-station. There may be low voltage or power cuts, but we are still supplying as much power as possible in the area.” As per the officials, the impact of the collision also damaged another 11kv tower and cable wires.

The driver of the truck was arrested while he was trying to escape the spot after the accident. He has been identified as Jagsir Singh of Sangrur.

He was booked for rash driving following a complaint by sub-divisional officer Gurpratap Singh at Division Number 6 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers defer ‘rail roko’ stir after assurance of meeting with Channi

Won’t leave Congress or resign as MP, says Preneet Kaur as Amarinder announces to quit party

Ludhiana: Waste collectors block road for six hours during protest

Punjab assembly polls: Lying low for days after SKM diktat, parties start holding political events again
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP