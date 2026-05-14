Ludhiana ramps up anti-dengue drive before monsoon

In a pre-monsoon crackdown against mosquito breeding, the district administration has issued 39 challans to residents and property owners where dengue-causing larvae were detected on their premises.

Around 87 beds have been earmarked across Ludhiana for dengue management. (HT File)

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Officials said the enforcement drive has been intensified to pre-empt any spike in dengue cases during the rainy season.

Chairing a review meeting, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain directed officials of the municipal corporation, health department and other concerned departments to step up surveillance, carry out exhaustive door-to-door inspections and initiate stringent action wherever larvae are found.

He also asked all government departments to observe every Friday as a dry day to prevent water stagnation and curb mosquito breeding.

Health officials said first-time violators are generally warned, while a ₹500 challan is imposed where larvae are found. Repeat offenders may face stricter action by the municipal corporation.

Officials said health teams have recently detected larvae in several localities, including Purana Bazaar, Durgapuri, SBS Nagar, 40 Ganj, Bajwa Nagar, Bus Stand area, Asha Colony, Nanak Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Vijay Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Hargobind Nagar, MCL Colony, village Sunet, New Chander Nagar, Transport Nagar, Janakpuri, Kailash Nagar, Jawahar Nagar campus, Amarpura, Janta Colony, village Dugri, New Hargobind Nagar, Prem Nagar and Qilla Mohalla.

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{{^usCountry}} According to district epidemiologist Dr Surpreet Kaur, the present dengue situation in the district remains under control and no dengue case has been reported after February this year. However, she said prevention remains the department’s foremost priority ahead of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to district epidemiologist Dr Surpreet Kaur, the present dengue situation in the district remains under control and no dengue case has been reported after February this year. However, she said prevention remains the department’s foremost priority ahead of the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Kaur said extensive awareness campaigns and house-to-house visits were being conducted regularly, while areas where larvae are detected are immediately reported to the municipal corporation for further inspection and action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Kaur said extensive awareness campaigns and house-to-house visits were being conducted regularly, while areas where larvae are detected are immediately reported to the municipal corporation for further inspection and action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further stated that hotspot areas identified in 2025 continue to remain under surveillance this year as well. These include Peer Khana Road Khanna, Guru Nanak Nagar, Lalheri Road Khanna, Ajad Nagar, Gill Road, Dugri Phase 1 and 2, Chander Nagar, Habowal Kalan, New Janta Nagar, Issa Nagri, Basti Jodhewal, Bajwa Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Shimlapuri, Haibowal, SBS Nagar, Samrala Chowk and Badowal. Rural pockets such as Hathur, Pabian, Aval Khurd, Issru, Ikolaha, Lohara, Hassanpur and Badowal have also been identified as vulnerable zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further stated that hotspot areas identified in 2025 continue to remain under surveillance this year as well. These include Peer Khana Road Khanna, Guru Nanak Nagar, Lalheri Road Khanna, Ajad Nagar, Gill Road, Dugri Phase 1 and 2, Chander Nagar, Habowal Kalan, New Janta Nagar, Issa Nagri, Basti Jodhewal, Bajwa Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Shimlapuri, Haibowal, SBS Nagar, Samrala Chowk and Badowal. Rural pockets such as Hathur, Pabian, Aval Khurd, Issru, Ikolaha, Lohara, Hassanpur and Badowal have also been identified as vulnerable zones. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said intensive anti-larvae activities have already been underway in these areas for the past several weeks.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said preparedness has been strengthened across government healthcare facilities, with dengue medicines available at Aam Aadmi Clinics and hospitals.

Around 87 beds have been earmarked across Ludhiana for dengue management.

Officials said that dengue testing and treatment facilities are available in government hospitals at affordable rates.

According to the officials, dengue cases are primarily detected through NS1 and IgM tests, while malaria screening is conducted through rapid diagnostic kits and laboratory testing.

Private hospitals and laboratories have also been directed to mandatorily report positive cases to the health department, as dengue remains a notifiable disease.

The health department has urged residents to ensure that no stagnant water accumulates inside or around their homes, stressing that public participation remains crucial in preventing dengue and malaria outbreaks.

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