Ludhiana ranks 2nd nationally in murder cases: NCRB report

Already struggling with one of the country’s worst road fatality records, Ludhiana has now earned another disturbing distinction — emerging among the Indian cities with the highest number of murder cases, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Crime figures from 34 major cities across India, revealed that Ludhiana recorded 56 murder cases in 2024, resulting in the deaths of 58 persons, including 44 men and 14 women. (HT Photo)

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The NCRB report, which analysed crime figures from 34 major cities across India, revealed that Ludhiana recorded 56 murder cases in 2024, resulting in the deaths of 58 persons, including 44 men and 14 women.

With these figures, Ludhiana ranked second in the country after Faridabad, which reported 79 murders during the year. Asansol in West Bengal also recorded 56 murders, sharing the second spot with Ludhiana, while Agra stood third with 53 murder cases.

Though the city witnessed a marginal decline in murders compared to 2022, when 58 cases were reported, the numbers remained unchanged from 2023, indicating that violent crime continues to be a serious concern.

What alarmed investigators most was the nature of the killings. According to the report, petty quarrels emerged as the biggest trigger behind murders in the city, accounting for 19 cases. Personal enmity led to 14 murders, while illicit relationships were linked to eight killings. One murder was attributed to gang rivalry, while six cases remained unsolved.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim profile reflected the widespread impact of violent crime across age groups. The highest number of victims (26) belonged to the 30 to45-year age bracket, including 18 men and eight women. Another 12 victims were between 45 and 60 years of age, while 18 victims, including three women, were from the 18 to 30-year age group. The report also recorded the murder of a minor girl, with one victim falling in the 16 to 18-year category {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim profile reflected the widespread impact of violent crime across age groups. The highest number of victims (26) belonged to the 30 to45-year age bracket, including 18 men and eight women. Another 12 victims were between 45 and 60 years of age, while 18 victims, including three women, were from the 18 to 30-year age group. The report also recorded the murder of a minor girl, with one victim falling in the 16 to 18-year category {{/usCountry}}

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