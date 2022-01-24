Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Rape victim writes to EC demanding Simarjit Bains’ arrest
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Rape victim writes to EC demanding Simarjit Bains’ arrest

Rape victim says police has been claiming that Simarjit Bains is avoiding arrest while the latter has been freely holding poll meetings and making other public appearances
Lok Insaaf party leader Simarjit Singh Bains addressing the media at Shimla Puri area on Gill road in Ludhiana on January 19. Rape victim says police has been claiming that Simarjit Bains is avoiding arrest. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The 44-year-old woman who had lodged a rape case against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, has written to the Election Commission, seeking his arrest. The woman alleged that Bains has been roaming freely, conducting poll meetings while the police claim he is avoiding police.

The woman, who has been protesting outside office of the Ludhiana police commissioner for the past few months, in her complaint to the commission mentioned that earlier she had moved court, seeking FIR against the MLA and his aides Karamjit Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Sukhchain Singh, Parmjit Singh and Gogi Sharma. The woman further stated that non-bailable warrants were issued by the court against Bains. On January 10, a police official appeared before the court and stated that the officer responsible for executing the proclamation proceedings is not well and sought an adjournment.

She added that it suggests that the police are under political pressure for not taking action against Bains.

It is learnt that a local court has already initiated proceedings against Bains to declare him a proclaimed offender as he has not responded to the warrants issued by the court.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP