Ludhiana: Rape victim writes to EC demanding Simarjit Bains’ arrest

The 44-year-old woman who had lodged a rape case against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, has written to the Election Commission, seeking his arrest. The woman alleged that Bains has been roaming freely, conducting poll meetings while the police claim he is avoiding police.

The woman, who has been protesting outside office of the Ludhiana police commissioner for the past few months, in her complaint to the commission mentioned that earlier she had moved court, seeking FIR against the MLA and his aides Karamjit Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Sukhchain Singh, Parmjit Singh and Gogi Sharma. The woman further stated that non-bailable warrants were issued by the court against Bains. On January 10, a police official appeared before the court and stated that the officer responsible for executing the proclamation proceedings is not well and sought an adjournment.

She added that it suggests that the police are under political pressure for not taking action against Bains.

It is learnt that a local court has already initiated proceedings against Bains to declare him a proclaimed offender as he has not responded to the warrants issued by the court.