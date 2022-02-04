Ludhiana records highest rain for first week of February since 2015

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As per data available with the school of climate change and agricultural meteorology department of Punjab Agricultural University at 28mm, Ludhiana recorded the highest rain recorded in the first week of February since 2015.
Commuters braving the rain on Dholewal overbridge in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After record rainfall in January, showers continued in the city as 28mm rainfall was recorded on Thursday.

As per data available with the school of climate change and agricultural meteorology department of Punjab Agricultural University, this is the highest rainfall recorded in the city in the first week of February since 2015.

Head of department Prabhjyot Kaur said that in 2015, total 11.2mm rainfall was recorded on February 2 and 3. Kaur added that similar weather conditions are expected to prevail for next 24 hours, following which the skies will clear out.

This January was the wettest recorded by the meteorological department at PAU with 113.4mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 12.2°C and the minimum temperature was 11.2°C.

