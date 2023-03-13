Ludhiana: Recruitment process for 30 new Aam Aadmi Clinics begins today

The government has initiated the recruitment process for medical officers, pharmacists and clinic assistants for 30 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the district.

The interviews for these positions are scheduled to take place over the next three days, starting from March 14 at the civil hospital in Ludhiana. A total of 1,778 candidates have applied for these positions.

Ludhiana district has as many as 43 Aam Aadmi Clinics and as per sources, 30 new AACs are likely to open in the district in the third phase.

Civil surgeon Dr. Hitinder Kaur said, “Interview for recruitment of staff for Aam Aadmi Clinics has been scheduled and arrangements are made in the civil hospital for this recruitment process.”

The health department has received applications from 189 medical officers, 613 pharmacists and 976 clinic assistants for a total of 30 available positions in each group.

The government has set a payment rate of ₹50 per patient for medical officers, ₹12 per patient for pharmacists, and ₹11 per patient for clinic assistants.

Five teams have been created by the district health authorities, with each team consisting of three members, for the purpose of conducting interviews. Additionally, another five teams, also consisting of three members each, have been formed for the purpose of verifying documents.