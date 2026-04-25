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Ludhiana: Relief for govt schools as staff deployment cap set at 50% for census duty

As per the directive, schools where more than half of the staff has already been assigned to census and poll duties have been asked to submit detailed data to the department

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Akanksha Attri Arora, Ludhiana
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Following an administrative review, the district education department has capped the deployment of teachers of government schools on election and census duties at 50%. The decision was formalised through an official communication issued to schools after a meeting chaired by the additional deputy commissioner (Jagraon) Manjit Singh Cheema on Friday.

Officials in the education department said that, efforts were being made to strike a balance between administrative responsibilities and academic priorities. (HT File)

As per the directive, schools where more than half of the staff has already been assigned to census and poll duties have been asked to submit detailed data to the department, by Saturday.

Authorities have clarified that only up to 50% of the total staff strength in each school will be deputed for such assignments, while the remaining teachers will be relieved to ensure that academic work does not suffer. The move comes at a crucial time when schools are witnessing the beginning of a new academic session and the peak period for student enrolments.

For weeks, many institutions had been grappling with severe staff shortages, with some reportedly left with barely any teaching staff due to large-scale deployment in census and election work.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Relief for govt schools as staff deployment cap set at 50% for census duty
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Relief for govt schools as staff deployment cap set at 50% for census duty
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