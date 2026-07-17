Ludhiana: Relief for PSPCL as outsourced meter readers put protest on hold

komal.kumari@hindustantimes.com

The corporation assured the association that its grievances would be considered in accordance with applicable rules and policies after the committee submits its report. (HT File)

Providing temporary relief to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), outsourced meter readers have decided to keep their proposed agitation in abeyance till July 30 after the power utility assured them that a committee constituted by the management would examine their long-pending demands.

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The decision was communicated by the Outsourced Meter Reading Association through a letter to PSPCL management, stating that the association was deferring its protest in good faith to allow the corporation time to resolve the issues. The association, however, made it clear that if no concrete action is taken by July 30, it would be compelled to resume its agitation.

The development comes at a time when the corporation is attempting to streamline its billing operations after facing disruptions in recent months. Meter readers said they have repeatedly raised issues concerning their service conditions and have been awaiting a resolution for a considerable period.

Responding to the association, PSPCL informed the representatives that a committee has been constituted to examine the demands raised by outsourced meter readers. According to the corporation’s communication, the committee has been directed to hold discussions with stakeholders, examine the issues in detail and submit its recommendations to the management by September 15, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The corporation assured the association that its grievances would be considered in accordance with applicable rules and policies after the committee submits its report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corporation assured the association that its grievances would be considered in accordance with applicable rules and policies after the committee submits its report. {{/usCountry}}

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While welcoming the formation of the committee, the association maintained that it expects the management to initiate tangible steps before July 30, rather than waiting for the final report in September. It said the decision to postpone the agitation should not be construed as withdrawal of the movement, but as an opportunity for the management to address the concerns through dialogue.

The association further stated that it has suspended its protest in the interest of consumers and the smooth functioning of electricity services across the state. However, it warned that failure to make progress on the pending demands within the stipulated period would leave it with no option but to intensify its agitation again.

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