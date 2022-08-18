Ludhiana reports Covid death for second day in a row

The district reported a Covid-related death for the second day in a row as a 51-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

The deceased, a resident of Model Town, was rushed to Fortis Hospital on Tuesday He, however, died during treatment a day later.

Meanwhile, as many as 45 residents tested positive for the virus across the district in the last 24 hours.

The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally to 185, of which 167 patients are under home isolation. As many as 18 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, while no patient is admitted in a government health facility.

The district has so far recorded a total of 1,13086 Covid cases. Of these, 1,09,890 people have recovered, while 3,011 patients have succumbed to the infection