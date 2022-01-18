Ludhiana reports three Covid-related deaths

Breaking the trend of logging over 1,000 new Covid cases a day, the district recorded 914 new infections on Tuesday.

Three Covid-related deaths were also reported, pushing the district’s death count to 2,147.

The victims included an 80-year-old woman of Mundian Kalan, who was undergoing treatment at AKAI Hospital, a 64-year-old man of the Housing Board Ferozepur road, who was undergoing treatment at Deepak Hospital and a 78-year-old man of Machhiwara Khas.

The district’s active cases tally stands at 7,584, of which 7,433 are home isolating while 138 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 13 at government facilities.

A total of 16 patients, including 11 city residents and five from other districts are currently on ventilators. The health department officials said the district presently had 17 active micro containment zones.