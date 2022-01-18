Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana reports three Covid-related deaths
chandigarh news

Ludhiana reports three Covid-related deaths

With 914 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana put an end to trend of logging over 1000 cases; the district also reported three Covid-related deaths taking the total number of fatalities in to 2,147
Ludhiana reported three Covid-related deaths and 914 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, marking the first time in five days that the district logged less than 1,000 new infections. (HT File)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Breaking the trend of logging over 1,000 new Covid cases a day, the district recorded 914 new infections on Tuesday.

Three Covid-related deaths were also reported, pushing the district’s death count to 2,147.

The victims included an 80-year-old woman of Mundian Kalan, who was undergoing treatment at AKAI Hospital, a 64-year-old man of the Housing Board Ferozepur road, who was undergoing treatment at Deepak Hospital and a 78-year-old man of Machhiwara Khas.

The district’s active cases tally stands at 7,584, of which 7,433 are home isolating while 138 are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and 13 at government facilities.

A total of 16 patients, including 11 city residents and five from other districts are currently on ventilators. The health department officials said the district presently had 17 active micro containment zones.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP