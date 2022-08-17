Ludhiana resident attempts suicide after strangling 8-yr-old son, held

Police arrested a 34-year-old labourer late on Monday night after he attempted to end his life by electrocuting himself shortly after strangling his eight-year-old son with a draw-string in Bajda Colony, Meharban.

Police said the man’s wife had died around three weeks ago after suffering from a medical problem for a long time, which had caused a lot of stress for the accused.

Before murdering the eigth-year-old, his only child, the accused allegedly tried to reason with him, saying that he should be with reunited with his mother.

An FIR was lodged against the accused following the statement of the 34-year-old’s father.

The complainant said his daughter-in-law, who was suffering from asthma, had died 20 days ago following a prolonged ailment. The death, according to him, had resulted in a lot of stress for his son.

Further detailing the incident, the complainant said he woke up after hearing the cries of his grandson, who he had last seen sleeping in a room with the accused next to his own. When he rushed to the room, he saw his son sitting on the floor close to his bed next to the lifeless body of his eight-year-old grandson.

The accused’s father then informed the police.

During questioning, the accused admitted to strangling his son with a draw-string and later trying to end own life by electrocuting himself by holding the electricity-supply wires. He, however, survived.

Sub-inspector Bakhshish Singh said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused, who, he said, was not in the right mental frame. Police are further questioning him to crosscheck the claims made by the complainant.