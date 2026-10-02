Ludhiana resident writes to governor over dilapidated state of Gill Road bridge

Expressing concern over public safety, local social activist Arvind Sharma has written to the Punjab governor regarding the dilapidated and dangerous condition of the Gill Road bridge over the Sidhwan Canal, near Gill Chowk, which connects the city with Malerkotla and Patiala.

Municipal corporation commissioner Ojasvi Alankar did not respond to multiple calls and texts seeking comment. (HT)

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In his letter, Sharma highlighted that the retaining wall of the bridge has badly deteriorated and partially collapsed, leaving the reinforcement steel (sariya) clearly visible. He noted that portions of the damaged structure are reportedly being supported with temporary clamps.

“This is a busy road carrying thousands of vehicles every day. The present condition of the bridge and its retaining structure poses a risk to motorists, pedestrians and commuters. The bridge poses a major hazard and could fail at any time, particularly during heavy rain,” he added.

The letter further read,“It is a matter of concern that senior government and administrative officials regularly pass through this important route, yet the dangerous condition appears to have remained unattended.”

Sharma urged the Governor to order an immediate joint safety inspection and expedited repair work on the retaining wall, bridge structure, and protective railings before any major mishap or loss of life occurs, while also demanding accountability for administrative delays.

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{{^usCountry}} Municipal corporation commissioner Ojasvi Alankar did not respond to multiple calls and texts seeking comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal corporation commissioner Ojasvi Alankar did not respond to multiple calls and texts seeking comment. {{/usCountry}}

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