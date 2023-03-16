Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana residents protest against poor lighting on Malhar road by donating bulbs

Ludhiana residents protest against poor lighting on Malhar road by donating bulbs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

The area of Malhar road, Ludhiana, adjacent to Kipps Market was experiencing a lack of proper lighting, causing difficulty for commuters

: To highlight the lack of street lights on Malhar road, the shopkeepers of the road and non-governmental organisation Yuvaa donated bulbs to the Municipal corporation. The road was constructed around two years ago.

Residents and NGO members staging a protest highlighting the lack of street lights on the Malhar road in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The area of Malhar Road adjacent to Kipps Market was experiencing a lack of proper lighting, causing difficulty for commuters.

Residents raised the matter of the Pakhowal ROB/RUB project and questioned the authorities that why they are squandering public money by augmenting the project’s budget by 2 crore. The work of this project is pending from past year after new proposal to make changes in the design.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP