Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana residents spar with authorities over choked sewer line
chandigarh news

Ludhiana residents spar with authorities over choked sewer line

Residents of Majit Nagar, Ludhiana, objected to the inauguration of a project to lay sewer lines and reconstruct streets by councillor Priya Kaira’s husband Nirmal Kaira and Congress leader Kamaljit Karwal, accusing them of ignoring the state of a choked sewer line on main road.
Residents of Manjit Nagar ion Ludhiana got into heated arguments with the local councillor’s husband, who was inaugurating another project, over a choked sewer line on main road. (Representative Photo/HT)
Updated on Dec 31, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: High drama unfolded in Manjit Nagar of Ward Number 47 on Thursday after residents objected to the inauguration of a project to lay sewer lines and reconstruct streets by councillor Priya Kaira’s husband Nirmal Kaira and Congress leader Kamaljit Karwal.

Demanding resolution of the choked sewer lines at the main road, the residents said that they would not allow the civic body to take up construction work of streets. Residents engaged in heated arguments with Kaira.

The inauguration ceremony was eventually completed, but the residents refused to budge from their stand saying they would not allow the authorities to commence work.

One of the residents, Navjot Singh, said, “The sewer line at the main road remains choked, due to which the sewer in the streets also get choked and unhygienic conditions have been prevailing in the streets for a long time. We are not against construction of streets, but we demand that the MC should first resolve the issue of choked sewer lines at the main road. Otherwise, there will be no use of installing interlocking tiles and unhygienic conditions will continue to prevail in the area.”

RELATED STORIES

Nirmal Kaira, meanwhile, refuted by saying the issue of choked sewer lines is being faced only in one of the streets of the neighbourhood.

“The project to install new sewer lines on the main road is also in the pipeline and on Thursday, we visited the area to commence the work to install interlocking tiles in streets. The residents have been assured the issue of sewer lines will also be resolved and a few faulty private connections might also be the reason behind the problem,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP