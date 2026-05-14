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Ludhiana: Road-carpeting delay hitting biz, dust causing health issues, say locals

Even though the pipes have been laid, the road hasn’t been black topped yet, which stirs up sand due to heavy traffic on the road, leading to air pollution

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A dug up section of College Road near Ghumar Mandi area remains damaged due to delay in black topping process, causing trouble to commuters. The road was dug up over a month back due to the pipe laying process under the canal water supply project.

Even after the pipe laying process, the College Road hasn’t been black topped, which stirs up sand due to heavy traffic on the road. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Even though the pipes have been laid, the road hasn’t been black topped yet, which stirs up sand due to heavy traffic on the road, leading to air pollution. The shopkeepers complain that the dust rising from the road spreads in the atmosphere leaving the articles covered in a layer of dust.

Sandeep Puri, who runs a shop by the road, said, “dust is the biggest problem because it damages the stock kept inside. Ensuring cleanliness has become very difficult due to the condition of the road.”

Another shopkeeper, Rishi, also shared similar concerns. He said that if the dust problem is reduced and cleanliness improves, more people will visit the market and local shops, which will help businesses grow again. Street vendors in the area also complained about the situation. They said that dust from the broken road settles on food items, making it difficult for them to work properly and serve customers. The dust is not just spoiling businesses but also affecting the health of the people who live and work in the area.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Road-carpeting delay hitting biz, dust causing health issues, say locals
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Road-carpeting delay hitting biz, dust causing health issues, say locals
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