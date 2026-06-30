Ludhiana: Road to remain shut for 2 weeks as civic body begins sewer repairs

The Sagoo Chowk-Ferozepur Road stretch will remain closed for at least two weeks as the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday began repairs to the damaged sewer beneath the carriageway, four days after a cave-in disrupted traffic on the busy road, officials said. Repair works underway on the Sagoo Chowk-Ferozepur Road stretch in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

According to Arjun Sikka, sub-divisional officer (operations and maintenance), repairing the damaged sewer will take another three to four days. “Once the work is completed, the repaired structure will be left undisturbed for more than a week to gain strength before the road is refilled and black-topped. The entire restoration process is expected to take around two weeks,” he said.

MC officials had said the cave-in, measuring about 10 feet wide and 12 feet deep, was caused by a leaking 12-inch water supply pipeline running parallel to the sewer. The pipeline had developed cracks at multiple points, allowing water to gradually erode the soil beneath the carriageway. The resulting slush exerted pressure on the adjoining brick sewer wall, causing it to collapse. The soil was then washed into the sewer, leaving a hollow beneath the road that eventually gave way.

The damaged water pipeline was repaired immediately after the incident, restoring water supply to the affected areas. Repair work on the damaged sewer is now underway.

Sikka said the base of the sewer has already been prepared and work on rebuilding the side walls is expected to be completed over the next two days. Concrete slabs will then be laid over the repaired section before it is left to settle. The road will be reopened to traffic only after the structure has gained adequate strength, he said. Residents said the road has caved in several times over the years, raising recurring concerns over the condition of the underground civic infrastructure.