Ludhiana roads make for a risky commute

Commuters find themselves at risk as the iron grilles covering the water drainage system have come off on the Pakhowal road railway underbridge (RUB) leading to the Sarabha Nagar municipal corporation (MC) Zone D within a year of its inauguration. The damaged iron grilles covering the water drainage system on Ludhiana’s Pakhowal road underbridge have resulted in potholes on the stretch. (Manish/HT)

The project, which included two under and an overbridge, is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹131 crore, prompting residents to question the quality of materials used.

Some of the damaged iron grilles, meant to cover the water drainage system of the RUB connecting to the MC Zone D office road, MC officials said have been stolen, further exacerbating the problems.

Commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, are experiencing difficulties amid the damages as it has given way to wide potholes on the road.

Kapil Arora, president of the Council of Engineers, a non-governmental organisation, expressed concerns, stating, “Firstly, these water drainage systems are blocked with sand, and the grilles were damaged. If they were stolen, the MC should file a report with police. I request the commissioner to initiate an inquiry into why the iron grilles got damaged and the drainage system is blocked.”

Jasmeet Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, expressed concerns about the wear and tear in such a short period saying, “Only one year has passed since this under bridge was inaugurated, and these iron grilles are damaged and misplaced.” She echoed the need for an inquiry into the project work to establish accountability.

Addressing the issue, executive engineer Balwinder Singh, said, “I recently became aware of the problem, and according to the contractor, the iron grilles have been stolen. I have brought the matter to the attention of senior authorities.”

Zone D superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar assured swift action, saying, “I have already directed the officers and the contractor to install new iron grilles to ensure commuters do not face any problems.”

Commuters manoeuvreing past the boulders placed on the slip road at the ISBT flyover. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Stuck between a rock and a hard place

With fog beginning to descend upon the city during the chilly winter mornings, massive boulders placed at different locations in the city to restrict heavy vehicles are posing a risk for commuters.

Notably, the boulders are at some spots being used as road dividers sans any reflectors.

The boulders were placed at the Sidhwan Canal road and Jammu Colony, near K Mall and Gill road, increasing the risk of accidents and causing traffic jams in the areas.

Sujal Kumar, a daily commuter said, “I met with an accident a few nights ago and now I feel terrified of these boulders. The authorities must find an alternative to these structures.”

Rajesh Arora, who runs a clinic in Fauji Mohalla, echoed the concerns saying it had become a challenge to drive past the Bus Stand Flyover towards New Scooter Market, “Now, foggy weather will make the situation worse.”

Dubbing the boulders “death traps” for the residents, Kamaljeet Singh Soi, member of National Road Safety Council, said, “It is a crime to place such cemented concrete structures in the middle of the roads. The accidents caused due to these boulders can be fatal too.”

He recommended the installation of crash barriers as a better alternative.

Ensuring an effective solution to the problem, Charanjiv Lamba, ACP (Traffic), said, “I will look into the matter and will direct the concerned officials to come up with a solution. We will take all the necessary corrective measures to alleviate the sufferings of the residents.”

National Highways Authority of India project director Ashok Kumar added, “I will direct the officer concerned to remove the boulders situated at different places across the city, as soon as possible.”