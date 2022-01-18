Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Roadways contractual employees to stage protest on Jan 20
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Roadways contractual employees to stage protest on Jan 20

Alleging corruption and hollow promises, the Punjab Roadways Contractual Employees’ Union said a protest was being staged outside the DC office across the state on January 20.
Members of Punjab Roadways contractual employees union addressing a press conference at bus stand in Ludhiana said they will also hold a protest march in the constituency of transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after January 24. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Lambasting the Congress government ahead of assembly elections over alleged corruption in the transport department and for making hollow but tall claims of regularising employees, the Punbus employees announced to stage protest outside DC office across the state on January 20.

Addressing a press conference at the bus stand on Tuesday, the employees said the transport department has failed to fulfill the long pending demands of the employees and now the salaries of the employees are being deducted for the period of strike announced by employees in the past.

The employees further said they will also hold a march in the constituency of transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after January 24, to apprise the public of the wrong policies of government.

State vice-president of the union Shamsher Singh said, “Congress is making tall claims that a fleet of 842 new buses have been purchased for the transport department. Atleast 10,000 buses are required in the department and the 842 buses have also been purchased by mortgaging bus stands.”

RELATED STORIES

New joinings are being done on contractual basis in exchange of hefty bribes, said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Republic Day parade
UP Elections
India Covid-19 update
Dhanush
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP