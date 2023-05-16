Ludhiana: Robbers lose the plot as one shoots self in the foot

Shooting himself in the foot, both literally and idiomatically, a robber himself and admitted him to civil hospital. The miscreant had been dropped off at the hospital by his two aides after the illegal pistol that he had been hiding in his pants went off accidentally on Sunday in Transport Nagar.

A case under sections 116 read with 392, 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two aides fled after admitting the injured at the hospital. The man was later rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Moti Nagar police have since registered a first information report (FIR) against the robber, identified as Deepak of Lohara, and his two aides, Sonu of Dhuri and Billa.

Sharing details about the incident, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police received information about the incident from the civil hospital. After investigation, they found that the accused had gathered in Transport Nagar and were hatching a robbery conspiracy. The accused possessed a country-made pistol, which Deepak had tucked in his pants.

The weapon went off and the bullet hit Deepak in his left leg. His aide rushed him to civil hospital and fled after admitting him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASI added that they received information about the incident from the civil hospital. Later, they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

A case under sections 116 read with 392, 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The accused are already facing trial in multiple snatching and theft cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON