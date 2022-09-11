Ludhiana: Sarpanch, aides booked for murder bid on mason, 2 others

The sarpanch of Bhookhri village, a member of the panchayat and their 13 accomplices have been booked for attempting to murder a mason and two others.

The accused are sarpanch Harmanjot Singh, panchayat member Boota Singh, his brother Lucky, Kamal and their 10 aides who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Jagjit Singh, 55. Jagjit stated that he and his friend Raju had gone to a liquor vend in Dhanansu village on Saturday night, where Harmanjot and Boota were allegedly creating a nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Jagjit said that when he tried to stop them, the duo thrashed him, tossed his turban and then left the spot in their SUV.

Jagjit added that after reaching home, he asked his two sons who were at work to return to the village. He added that when he and his daughter went to the bus stop to received his sons, the accused turned up there and assaulted them.

Prabhot Singh and Ramandeep Singh, sons of his friend, who came to help them were also attacked by the accused, Jagjit alleged. The accused also hit their bike with their SUV with the intention to kill them, the complainant said.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 295 (deliberate or malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.