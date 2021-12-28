Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Sat Paul Mittal School ranks Best School in Punjab

Sat Paul Mittal School in Ludhiana has been ranked the ‘Best School’ in Punjab among the CBSE and ICSE schools , by the ‘Education World’ magazine, on Monday
Published on Dec 28, 2021 04:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The official release by the school read, “By holding first rank in Punjab for sixth time in a row and 40th rank in India in co-education day school category in the Indian school ranking 2021-22, the school has proved again that providing quality education to the students remains the top priority of the school.”

Education World magazine has been ranking educational institutions (primary-secondary schools) for the past fifteen years.

Feedback was taken to rate the shortlisted schools on multiple parameters based on teacher welfare and development, competence of faculty, academic reputation, and more.The survey classified schools in four categories, day co-education, day-cum-boarding, girls’ and boys’ schools.

Principal Bhupinder Gogia expressed his gratitude towards the support and encouragement extended by the school management.

