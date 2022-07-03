Ludhiana saw 5-fold spike in Covid cases in June

After remaining dormant in April and May, the number of Covid cases witnessed a five-fold rise in June.

The district logged 481 cases and 12 deaths in June. On June 25, 42 cases were reported from Ludhiana, the highest since February.

In May, 87 cases and no Covid-related casualty was reported; and in April, 83 infections were reported even as one person succumbed to the virus.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said there is no need to panic as the number of hospitalisations is low compared to the positivity rate and those who succumbed to the disease in June were suffering from comorbidities, particularly cancer.

Meanwhile, 31 fresh cases cropped up in the district on Saturday.

The district currently has 185 active cases, of which 178 patients are under home isolation. Six patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility and one of them is admitted in a government health facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,500 Covid infections, of which 1,08,022 people have successfully defeated the virus and 2,293 people have succumbed to the disease.

