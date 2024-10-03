Ludhiana: SCD Government College cagers clinchPU basketball championship

The Panjab University inter-college basketball championship for men concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday with SCD Government College winning the competition. Players during the PU inter-college basketball championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

In division A, SCD Government College lifted the trophy with SGGS, Sector 26, Chandigarh, grabbing the second spot. SD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, stood third.

Rythampreet, Nawaz and Karandeep scored 14, 18 and 17 points, respectively, during the matches. Himanshu scored 20 points, making SGGS College secure a position in the championship.

On the first day of the championship, PGGC, Sector-11, Chandigarh, defeated Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, Chandigarh, with a score of 45-11 in a knock-out match.

On the second day, SGGS, Sector 26, Chandigarh, defeated GNC Killianwali by 20-0. PU campus thwarted PGGC, Sector-11, Chandigarh, by 32-06. Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, Chandigarh, routed RSD College Ferozepur by 53-17 and SCD Government College defeated GGN Khalsa College, Civil Lines, by 55-12.

SGGS, Sector 26, won against PU Campus by 97-45, while GGDDS, Sector 32, was defeated by SCG College by 96-82 in another match. SGGS, Sector 26, defeated GGDSD, Sector 32, by 96-88 on the third day.

The four-day men’s games were organised by SCD Government College in which 14 teams from division A participated. The teams include DAV College, Abohar, SGGS, Sec 26, Chandigarh, GNC Kalianwala, Government College of Commerce and Management, Sector 50, Chandigarh, PG Government College, Sec 46 and Sec 11, PU Campus, Maharaja Ranjit Singh (MRS) College, RSD College, GGDSD, Sec 32, GHG College, Gurusar Sadhar, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) Sec 26, GGN Khalsa College and SCD Government College.

From division B, Khalsa College, Garhdiwala, GNN College, Doraha, Baba Balraj Panjab University Constituent College, Balachaur, Rayat College of Law, Railmajra, GN College, Narangwal, MMD DAV College and Gidderbaha, Gobindgarh Public College, Alour, contested for the title.

In division B, GN College, Narangwal, won the title, while Khalsa College, Garhdiwala, secured second position and Baba Balraj Panjab University Constituent College, Balachaur, grabbed the third spot.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) awarded medals to the winners. Jugraj Singh, senior vice-president of Basketball Federation of India, Rakesh Verma, head of the department at GGDSD, Chandigarh, coach Amarpreet Kaur, Satnam Singh attended the event.