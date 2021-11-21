Ludhiana: SCERT to hold NTSE Stage-1 exam on January 16, 2022

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct Stage 1 of the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for 2021-22 on January 16, 2022, for students of Class 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students from government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and from any other affiliated board can take the exam.

According to SCERT, students from SC, OBC and handicapped categories can take the exam only if they passed Class 9 examinations with at least 55%. For general category students, only those who passed Class 9 exams with at least 70% are eligible.

Sanjeev Taneja, Ludhiana district mentor, said, “Registrations are currently on. Last time, over 3,000 students from Ludhiana participated in Stage-1 of NTSE. Each school has identified potential candidates and special classes are being conducted for them. Moreover, each school has a nodal officer to look after NTSE preparation. The said officer will provide study material, including online modules for science, SST, mathematics and mental ability.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students who clear Stage 1 will be eligible to take the Stage 2 exam, which will be held at the national level by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

“Each state has a fixed ratio for participation in the second stage. From Punjab, the top 187 students will advance to Stage 2,” added Taneja.

The top 2,000 students who clear the NTSE exam are allotted scholarships by NCERT. For Class 11 and 12, they will receive ₹1,250 per month and while pursuing graduation and post graduation, they will get ₹2,000 each month from NCERT.

As per the central government’s scheme, 15% scholarships are reserved for SC students, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC, 10% for economically-weaker sections and 4% for physically-challenged students. The registration for NTSE commenced on November 15 and will conclude on November 30. Students can download their admit card on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Stage 1 exam, the questions will be objective type with 200 multiple choice questions including 100 questions pertaining to mental ability. According to the officials, no specific syllabus has been set for the exam, but students will get most of the questions from Class 9 and 10 NCERT text books. Moreover, there will be no negative marking.

“Block mentors or nodal in-charges share the science, mathematics, and mental aptitude test (MAT) modules and videos with the students in special Whatsapp groups formed for NTSE,” said Davinder Singh Chhina, media officer of the local education department.

Meanwhile, DEO secondary Lakhvir Singh Samra stated, “Our mission is to make government school students competent enough to be able to go through any national-level entrance test in the future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}