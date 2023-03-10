Ludhiana schoolgirls receive Israeli martial art Krav Maga training at self-defence sessions

In a bid to empower women, the district administration organised a special self-defence class on Thursday. In the event, around 40 girl students from PAU Government School were taught Krav Maga, a form of martial art with Israeli roots.

Students of the PAU Government School, Ludhiana, being trained in Krav Maga during a special session. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The session also coincided with International Women’s Day celebrations.

Notably, Krav Maga was developed for the Israeli defence forces and derives from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling.

The session was conducted by instructor Aparna, who is currently serving as an assistant commissioner under-training. Emphasising on the need for women empowerment, she said, “The idea behind teaching young girls the art of self-defence is to ingrain confidence in them. Under this specially curated programme, we will teach them basic techniques of Krav Maga, and most importantly will guide them about when to use or avoid defence because, at the end of the day, we don’t want them to indulge in violence but be capable enough to fight back if the need arises.”

While inaugurating the event, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “Such initiatives are really important to empower women. A girl would be able to fight back only when she is confident enough and knows who to guard herself.”

Addressing crime against women, she said “And as far as crimes against women are concerned, we need a quick response mechanism to cope with them. Earlier the administration reeled under massive manpower shortage but now with new recruitments things are getting back on track and we hope to see a decline in such incidents.”

Assistant commissioner of police Ravinder Singh also addressed the issue of women’s safety, saying, “Our department is on vigil 24x7; we try our level best to resolve the filed complaints in time, however, we need to accept the fact that with an increasing population, crime is increasing too.”

“We have a separate women’s desk meant to address problems faced by female victims. We urge women to register complaints rather than brushing the matter under the carpet,” he added.

Notably, private educational institutions can also contact the administration for training the girl students. Special teams would also be prepared to teach the girls in their schools in the coming days.