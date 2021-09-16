Ludhiana schools celebrate Hindi Diwas

BCM School, Chandigarh Road

The Hindi department of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, organised various events for the students such as ‘kavita gayan’, ‘Doha gayan’, ‘Kahani buno’, ‘hasya kavita’, ‘shabadmala antakshri’, ‘parichyokti lekhan’, ‘ekal abhinay’, ‘vad vivad’, ‘bhashan pratiyogita’, biographies of authors and poets, etc. To make the event fun-filled, the teachers also organised a round of riddles and puzzles.

BVM, Sector 39

BVM, Sector 39, Ludhiana, commemorated Hindi Diwas. Teachers told students were told about the importance of the Hindi language. The celebration began with the recitation of ‘Shabdavali’ by students of Classes 1 and 2. Students of Classes 3 to 5 presented a qawwali while children of Classes 6 and 7 took part in ‘Shabd Antakshari’. ‘Hasya kavi sammelan’ was also held.

Atam Public School

The staff and students of Atam Public Senior Secondary School ,Ludhiana, celebrated Hindi Diwas. The celebration commenced with Navkar Mantra. Pooja Thakur from the Hindi department delivered a speech on this occasion. She urged the students to read, speak and respect the language. She said that we should be proud of our mother tongue.

Green Grove

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana, celebrated Hindi Diwas. The students presented Hindi songs, made posters, and delivered speeches in Hindi to highlight the relevance of the day. Avneet Gursimar, Jasmeet, Kanika, Harvir, Prabhkiran Nagra, Ishmeet, Prabhleen, Aryan Bector, and Arshnoor shared their views about the importance of Hindi and persuaded everyone to use it.

Arya College

Arya College, Ludhiana, celebrated Hindi Diwas. Satisha Sharma, ACMC secretary, was the chief guest and Savita Uppal, college principal, was the special guest. The principal spoke about the importance of celebrating Hindi Diwas. She said that Hindi is our national language, and we should contribute to its development. Sharma said Hindi plays a pivotal role in our lives. Students presented poems and gave lectures on this occasion.

BVM, USN student shines in national-level yoga contest

Shivam Sharma, a student of Class 9 of BVM, USN, Ludhiana, took part in the second online national yoga competition-2021 organised by the Punjab Yoga Committee and Everest Yoga Institute. The contest was open to students between 16-20 years of age from all states. Shivam brought laurels to the school by bagging a bronze medal individually and to the state by winning gold in this competition.

Students visit PAU Communication Centre

A 10-member delegation of students from department of extension education and communication management, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, visited the Communication Centre of the university. The visit was held under the guidance of Kiranjot Kaur Sidhu, head, department of extension education and communication management. Mandeep Sharma and Preeti Sharma, assistant professors, department of extension education and communication management, said the visit of BSc final year elective students aimed at gaining knowledge about public relations and social marketing. Gulneet Chahal, assistant director (Publications), coordinated the visit.