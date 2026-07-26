Ludhiana: Seeking pay hike, PSPCL staff committee boycotts work

The Powercom and Transco Coordination Committee on Saturday announced a complete work boycott from 12 noon, with employees refusing to carry out fault rectification and other field operations across Ludhiana, citing failure of talks with the state government.
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The committee announced that employees would not undertake fault rectification, maintenance work, or power breakdown complaints.
Among their demands are implementation of the ₹35,400 pay scale, release of the pending 18% dearness allowance, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and filling of vacant technical posts. Addressing employees, committee leaders said the government failed to offer a satisfactory solution, leaving unions with no option but to intensify the agitation.