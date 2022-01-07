Ludhiana sees 292 more Covid cases, 1 fatality

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the state, the district reported 292 fresh cases on Thursday.

Among those who tested positive were a hosteller at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), a Punjab Agricultural University vegetable department employee, and a Canada returnee. Around 184 newly diagnosed Covid patients had visited OPD counters of different hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was last on May 30, 2021, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic, that 298 cases had been reported in the district.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man, a resident of Bhagwan Chowk near Millar Gunj, succumbed to the virus. He was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H). His death has taken the total fatalities in the district since the virus outbreak two years ago to 2,120. No new Omicron cases were reported in the district.

The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 88,539, of which 85,643 people have recovered, while 776 cases are active. Around 750 people are under home isolation, while 22 patients are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, four at government health facilities, and one patient is on ventilator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To grapple with the sudden spurt in cases, the health department has established eight micro-containment zones – Prem Nagar, Baba Than Singh Chowk, Basant Vihar, Maya Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Madhopur, Shdhwan Bet and Aggar Nagar.

Covid tests carried out at CM’s rally

With the number of Covid cases on the rise in the district, the health department carried out 102 random RT PCR tests on people who turned up for chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Machhiwara.

Government Hospital, Machhiwara, senior medical officer Jaspreet Kaur said, “Two teams from Machhiwara and Samrala randomly collected samples from people visiting the rally. Around 1,000 masks were distributed among people visiting the rally.

Virus’ trajectory

The new cases have taken the district’s Covid count to 88,539, of which 776 cases are active.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Cases

January 6: 292

January 5:203

January 4:103

January 3: 56

January 2:40

January 1: 37

December 31: 18

December 30: 17