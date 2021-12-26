Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana sees fresh seven Covid cases
chandigarh news

Ludhiana sees fresh seven Covid cases

The total count of positive Covid cases in the Ludhiana stands at 87,750, of which 39 are active cases ; 2,116 patients have succumbed and 85,595 patients have recovered
Among seven positive Covid cases in Ludhiana, three were acquaintances of international travellers (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 04:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Among seven tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday, three were acquaintances of international travellers, as stated by district health department .

The three contacts are extended family members of the four international travellers, who had arrived in the city from USA and Canada in the last 10 days. The travellers reside in Dugri, phase-1 area.

The total count of positive cases in the district stands at 87,750, of which 39 are active cases ; 2,116 patients have succumbed and 85,595 patients have recovered.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the samples of international travellers have already been sent for genome sequencing to find out if they are infected with the Omicron variant. As of now, no Omicron case has been reported in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP