Ludhiana sees nine fresh Covid cases

On Friday, the first time after April 22, the district reported nine Covid cases in a single day.

The tally of cases has climbed to 1,09,981, of which 1,07,669 have successfully defeated the virus. The contagion has claimed 2,282 lives in the district. Of 30 active cases in the district, 28 are under home isolation. While one patient is undergoing treatment at a government facility, another is admitted at a private facility.

Civil surgeon SP Singh said some patients were suffering from influenza-like illness, while others were detected positive during routine check-up. Those tested positive were from different age groups.

“It would be too early to comment that the cases are on the rise. The number is not huge; it should indicate that the virus is spreading. We are monitoring the situation closely and urge residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the civil surgeon said.

Horticulture dept launches Farm Cold Rooms Scheme

Ludhiana The horticulture department has launched a Farm Cold Rooms Scheme under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana for post-harvest maintenance of crops, especially for small and marginal farmers, deputy director Balkar Singh informed. Balkar Singh further informed that the cold room with a capacity of about 3 mt could store all the horticulture crops at different temperatures and humidity.

MLA Pappi inaugurates renovated roundabout, road re-construction project

Ludhiana MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi inaugurated a recently renovated roundabout at Division Number 3 Chowk and kick-started a project to re-construct roads in Mohar Singh Nagar area on Friday. Accompanied by area councillor Rakesh Prashar, the legislator said the roads in Mohar Singh Nagar will be reconstructed at a cost of ₹43 lakh, and authorities have been directed to keep a check on the quality of works.

Health department issues advisory against vector-borne diseases

Ludhiana Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh issued an advisory against dengue and malaria on Friday. The advisory was issued after dengue larvae were found in various parts of the city during random checking. The civil surgeon advised people to protect themselves as dengue and malaria season has begun. He explained that dengue fever is caused by the bite of an Aedes Aegypti female mosquito, also called the Tiger mosquito, which has tiger-like stripes on it. This mosquito breeds in standing water of coolers, pots, tyres, and trays behind refrigerators, he said, adding that “Water should not be allowed to stagnate around us and our homes.” He said as per the instructions of the health department, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week. Residents were advised to wear full-sleeved clothes to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at night .

Ajit Singh unanimously elected as prez of Builders’ Association

Ludhiana SS Mavi and Ajit Singh have been unanimously elected as patron and president, respectively, of The Ludhiana Builder Association in a recently held general body meeting here. Further, Prem Pal Singh was elected as vice-president, Rajan Patial as general secretary, Abhey Gupta as joint secretary and Sunil Snagal as finance secretary of the association. Vijay Kumar Joshi and Savdesh Makkar were elected as executive members. After the elections, the members and executive body of the association also raised concern over rising prices of raw material including steel, cement etc.

Surprise check by district child protection unit to prevent beggary

Ludhiana

To prevent child beggary, the district child protection unit launched a drive at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Bhaipura Chowk and Feroze Gandhi Market on Friday. District child protection officer Rashmi informed that during the raid, a migrant woman was found, carrying a child in her lap in the scorching heat. The woman was told that it was injurious for the child’s health to roam around in such weather. Rashmi appealed to public to not encourage child-begging by offering them money. She informed that such surprise checks will continue in future to unshakle Ludhiana from this menace, and save the future of children.

