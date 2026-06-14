Ludhiana: Selection trials for hockey sports wings to be held on June 17 at PAU

The Punjab school education department has allotted Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 boys’ hockey sports wings for the academic session 2026-27 to Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar. Selection trials for these wings will be held on June 17 at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The selected players will receive free boarding, lodging and education facilities from the education department. (HT File)

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School principal Hardev Singh and Jarkhar Hockey Academy chief administrator Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said the trials will begin at 9 am and will be conducted by the selection committee constituted by the Punjab school education department. A total of 54 players will be selected through the process.

The selected players will receive free boarding, lodging and education facilities from the education department.

Players interested in participating in the selection trials must report to the venue on June 17 along with proof of age, sports achievement certificates and four passport-size photographs.

Jagroop Singh Jarkhar said players selected for the sports wings will receive high-level coaching and exposure to competitive hockey at various levels.

He added that apart from regular training, selected players will get opportunities to participate in national-level sub-junior, junior and senior hockey championships. The sports wings will also receive direct entry into Punjab state school games, providing young players a platform to showcase their talent at the state level.

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