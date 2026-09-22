Ludhiana: Selling old coins, advocate ends up losing 33 lakh to fraudsters

A 30-year-old advocate was duped of more than ₹33 lakh by a group of fraudsters who first approached him to buy his old currency and antique decoration pieces and later lured him into investing in an old-currency trading business using a fake licence purportedly issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The advocate, who did not wish to be identified, approached the police with a complaint. (HT)

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The advocate, who did not wish to be identified, approached the police with a complaint. Following an inquiry, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the inquiry report, the fraudsters initially contacted the victim claiming to represent a Mumbai-based firm dealing in old currency and antique pieces. They asked him to share photographs of the old currency and coins in his possession, promising to pay him a good price.

After examining the photographs, the accused told him that they were ready to pay ₹36 lakh for the old currency and coins. The fraudsters then changed tack and persuaded the advocate to invest in the trading of old currency, antique pieces and coins. To win his confidence, they provided him with a licence purportedly authorising the business and claiming it had been issued by the RBI.

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{{^usCountry}} The licence was later found to be fake, the inquiry report states. Relying on the assurances and the purported licence, the victim stated that he transferred more than ₹33 lakh to the accused at different stages. After receiving the money, however, the accused allegedly stopped responding to his phone calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The licence was later found to be fake, the inquiry report states. Relying on the assurances and the purported licence, the victim stated that he transferred more than ₹33 lakh to the accused at different stages. After receiving the money, however, the accused allegedly stopped responding to his phone calls. {{/usCountry}}

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During the inquiry, police found that the phone numbers and identities provided by the victim were linked to forged identification documents. Investigators also found that the money had been routed through mule bank accounts allegedly used to receive funds from the victim.

ASI Kanwaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have registered the case against unidentified accused and further investigation is on to identify the accused behind the fraud and trace the money.

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