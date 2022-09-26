Ludhiana | Setting up CETP in Hambran will be waste of resources: PAC

The members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) on Sunday protested against the setting up of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Hambran.

Terming the project as a “sheer wastage of money and resources”, the members of PAC Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Jaskirat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, MS Sekhon and Kapil Arora, along with local residents of Kapil Park and social activists from Change Makers Whistle Blowers NGO, raised slogans against the government and demanded to halt the work of the CETP at the earliest.

Sharing further details, Kapil Arora said the CETP cannot maintain biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) levels. Further, the fog, fat, oil and grease present in dairy waste would choke the equipment of ETP and the plant would soon turn defunct, he said.

“Biogas plant is the only viable solution for dairy waste management which will not only control pollution but will also help in generating revenue for the government and providing employment opportunities in Punjab.”

“We have already served legal notice to the municipal corporation against the construction of ETP plant for dairy waste on Hambran and Tajpur Road. And in case, the government does not come up with a proper solution, PAC will move NGT,” said Kapil Arora.

When asked Pardeep Saluja, executive engineer, PWD, said the two common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) for treatment of wastewater from two dairy complexes in Tajpur and Haibowal, six intermediate pumping stations, laying of 10-km pipeline and others are part of the project.