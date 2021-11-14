Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana share broker, aides threaten security agency owner at gunpoint
chandigarh news

A sharebroker and his aides have been booked for threatening a security agency owner at gunpoint over a monetary dispute near Jalandhar Bypass ; the accused was supposed to pay victim ₹14.21 lakh however, he kept postponing.
The security agency came in contact with the share broker a few months ago through a common friend, and decided to invest in the stoke market through him. (AFP)
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A sharebroker and his aides have been booked for threatening a security agency owner at gunpoint over a monetary dispute near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday.

The victim, Som Dutt Sharma of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, raised the alarm, after which the accused Anil Jain of Bawa Colony and his two unidentified accomplices fled. Sharma came in contact with Jain a few months ago through a common friend, and decided to invest in the stoke market through him.

Sharma alleged that Anil Jain had provided him with a fake ID and showed fake transactions of sale and purchase of shares in his account. The accused was supposed to pay him 14.21 lakh on October 25. However, he kept postponing.

On November 11, the accused asked Sharma to come near Jalandhar Bypass to get the money. He and his friend, Kulwant of Jagraon, went to meet him, but far from being paid he was held at gunpoint and asked to drop the matter.

The incident was also captured on CCTVs installed near the spot, in which the accused can be seen carrying weapons.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Salem Tabri station house officer, said the police have registered a case against under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

