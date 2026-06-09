Ludhiana: Share market losses, legal disputes drove 3 of family to rob jewellery store, says Police

Mounting losses in the share market and the need to arrange money for pending immigration and property disputes allegedly drove a Ludhiana businessman and his two sons to plan and execute a jewellery store robbery in the city’s ATI area last month, police said on Monday.

According to police, the father runs sewing machine parts unit, one son is a travel agent and the other a banker. They planned the robbery to raise funds amid mounting losses. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused — Harwinder Singh, 46, who runs a sewing machine parts manufacturing unit, and his sons Sardool Singh, 26, a travel agent, and Gurjeet Singh, 24, a banker — were recently arrested in connection with the May 22 robbery. During the investigation, police said they uncovered the circumstances that allegedly led the family to commit the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-II Karanveer Singh said the accused were well acquainted with the victim jeweller and had visited the shop on several occasions before the robbery. Investigators found that the family had suffered substantial losses in the stock market and was facing financial difficulties. They were also dealing with an immigration-related case and a property dispute pending in court.

According to the police, Sardool Singh played a key role in planning the robbery. ACP (Industrial Area-B) Anubhav Jain said Sardool conducted a reconnaissance visit to the jewellery store two days before the incident and gathered information about the location of the strong room, the movement of employees and the valuables kept inside the premises.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Sardool subsequently shared the details with his father and brother and helped chalk out the plan. Investigators alleged that while Harwinder Singh and Gurjeet Singh entered the shop and carried out the robbery, Sardool remained nearby in an i20 car to facilitate their escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Sardool subsequently shared the details with his father and brother and helped chalk out the plan. Investigators alleged that while Harwinder Singh and Gurjeet Singh entered the shop and carried out the robbery, Sardool remained nearby in an i20 car to facilitate their escape. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police have recovered part of the stolen property, including silver jewellery, the victim’s licensed .32-bore pistol, a scooter and the car allegedly used in the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a portion of the stolen jewellery had been sold for cash, while efforts are underway to recover the remaining ornaments.

According to the police, two masked men entered the jewellery store between 11.37 am and 11.41 am on May 22 and forced jeweller Ranjeet Singh into the strong room. They allegedly demanded locker keys, but the victim told them he was only an employee and did not possess them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused then allegedly took the key to the automatic entrance door, locked the shop from inside and began collecting jewellery in a bag they had brought with them. While one of the assailants kept watch over the victim, the other gathered ornaments from the store.

Police said that when Ranjeet Singh resisted as one of the accused attempted to remove the gold ornaments he was wearing, the second assailant allegedly entered the strong room and stabbed him multiple times.

The attackers then tied his hands with a piece of cloth found inside the shop before fleeing with jewellery, the victim’s licensed pistol, mobile phone and scooter.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway and additional recoveries are expected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}