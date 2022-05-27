Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report

In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer (SHO) filed a daily diary register (DDR) report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado.

A DDR entry is made when any kind of complaint is lodged and police enter the details in their records. It can be converted into an FIR if police believe that there is some prima facie evidence of a cognizable offence.

The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.

The SHO further stated that the words uttered by the ACP were “not tolerable” for any officer wearing the police uniform, and sought justice in the matter. The entry was filed on May 23, though the matter surfaced on Friday after police commissioner Kautubh Sharma transferred sub-inspector Amrinder Singh to Daba as the SHO.

The matter is related to a robbery at a house on the Daba-Lohara road on May 19. The area police had reportedly arrested the suspects on May 23, but failed to inform the senior officers. It was then that the ACP purportedly made a call to the SHO and reprimanded him. On May 24, when police held a press conference about the arrests, inspector Davinder Sharma was conspicuous by his absence.

The police commissioner said the department would not tolerate the indiscipline shown by the SHO by leaving the police station. He has marked an inquiry into the entire episode to the additional deputy commissioner of police BS Randhawa. While the SHO has switched off his mobile phone, ACP Rajesh Kumar did not respond to repeated phone calls.

