Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer (SHO) filed a daily diary register (DDR) report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado.
A DDR entry is made when any kind of complaint is lodged and police enter the details in their records. It can be converted into an FIR if police believe that there is some prima facie evidence of a cognizable offence.
The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
The SHO further stated that the words uttered by the ACP were “not tolerable” for any officer wearing the police uniform, and sought justice in the matter. The entry was filed on May 23, though the matter surfaced on Friday after police commissioner Kautubh Sharma transferred sub-inspector Amrinder Singh to Daba as the SHO.
The matter is related to a robbery at a house on the Daba-Lohara road on May 19. The area police had reportedly arrested the suspects on May 23, but failed to inform the senior officers. It was then that the ACP purportedly made a call to the SHO and reprimanded him. On May 24, when police held a press conference about the arrests, inspector Davinder Sharma was conspicuous by his absence.
The police commissioner said the department would not tolerate the indiscipline shown by the SHO by leaving the police station. He has marked an inquiry into the entire episode to the additional deputy commissioner of police BS Randhawa. While the SHO has switched off his mobile phone, ACP Rajesh Kumar did not respond to repeated phone calls.
Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra: Citadel of learning once, centre of inefficiency, lapses now
Established on July 1, 1927, the Agra University was renamed as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra in 1996 by then chief minister and BSP leader Mayawati. The university has been running without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past one year. Earlier all Aligarh colleges were affiliated to it. Aligarh now has its own Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University besides the prestigious central university, Aligarh Muslim University. The process is yet to be completed.
Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman's husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman's relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot.
Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George's Medical University organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality. HoD emergency medicine at KGMU, Prof Haider Abbas said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.
Truth prevailed, say ruling parties after NCB clean chit to Aryan Khan
Soon after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday gave a clean chit to son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, in the Cordelia drugs bust case, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi came down on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for its “attempts to defame the state and Bollywood”. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said “truth prevails” and slammed BJP for trying to “demonise” Maharashtra by “misusing Central agencies.”
