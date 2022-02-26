Ludhiana shocker: Man attacks wife with acid, arrested

A day after a resident of Jassian allegedly poured acid on the private parts of his newlywed wife, the police arrested him and produced in a court on Friday.

According to the police, he was under influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

The accused suspected his wife of infidelity, while the victim’s kin claimed that he used to harass her.

The victim is from an economically weaker family and had married the accused just a month ago.

Hardiyal Chand of Dusanj Nagar in Jassian had attacked his wife 29-year-old wife late on Wednesday.

According to the victim, she fled when her husband went to fetch another bottle of acid.

She alleged that her husband was harassing her citing her economic status and had even asked her parents to take her away.

During questioning, the accused told the police that his wife used to call and chat with someone and he suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

ASI Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said according to the accused, he had asked his wife to show her phone, but she refused.

“Following that, they entered into an argument. Later, when his wife went to sleep, he brought a bottle of acid and poured it on her,” he added.

The first information report (FIR) against the man has been registered under sections 326B and 498 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Haibowal police station.

The court has sent the accused to one-day in police custody.