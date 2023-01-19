Ludhiana: Shoe store employee among three held for theft

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 19, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Ajay was working in the shoe store for nearly a decade and was one of the trusted employees. He involved his two friends in the crime and executed the theft, Ludhiana police said

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, commissioner of police, said the police scanned the CCTVs installed near the shoe store in the street and three men were captured in the videos. The division number 2 police lodged an FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass ) and 380 (theft) of the IPC against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested three people, including an employee of a shoe store, for allegedly executing burglary at the store, and recovered 7.74 lakh of the stolen money from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ajay alias Cheenu of Islamganj, Rajinder Kumar alias Raja and Rahul alias Ghora, both residents of Prem Nagar.

Ajay was working in the store for nearly a decade and was one of the trusted employees. He involved his two friends in the crime and executed the theft, police said.

Police have also recovered tools, including a hammer, screw driver and iron rods used by the accused to break open the safe.

The accused executed the crime to become rich overnight, police said.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, commissioner of police, said Rajesh Juneja of South City contacted the police on January 17, claiming that the burglars have targeted his shoe store in Koocha Number 9 in Field Ganj area and decamped with cash.

The division number 2 police lodged an FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass ) and 380 (theft) of the IPC against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Sidhu said the police scanned the CCTVs installed in the street and three men were captured in the videos.

One of the accused was identified as Ajay. Following the information provided by Ajay, the police arrested his two aides, he said.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO at police station division number 2, said that Rajinder and Rahul informed police that Ajay had hatched a conspiracy and involved them.

