A shooter involved in opening fire at an arhtia’s shop in the Grain Market at Payal was arrested along with his younger brother and a cab driver, police said on Tuesday.

The duo allegedly shared the information with gangster Doni Bal, who then made an extortion call to the trader. (HT File)

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The main accused, Umesh Kumar alias Sonu Chhanga, 24, a resident of Sahnewal, was apprehended after he attempted to flee by jumping from the first floor of an abandoned building, fracturing his leg in the process. Police said they spotted him near Sangam Palace and nabbed him after he tried to evade arrest. He was later admitted to a hospital.

Based on his disclosure, police arrested his 18-year-old brother Laksh, a student, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Goldy, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Khanna, who works as a cab driver. Another accused involved in the shooting, Gaurav, alias Gora of Amritsar, remains absconding. With the latest arrests, police have so far nabbed four accused in the case.

Police said the April 14 firing was part of an extortion bid targeting arhtiya Harish Chandar and was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Doni Bal.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations revealed that Saudagar Singh had allegedly passed on details of the trader to his sons—Shaganpreet Singh, alias Shagan, former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and Jagpreet Singh—who are believed to be settled in Australia. The duo allegedly shared the information with Doni Bal, who then made an extortion call to the trader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations revealed that Saudagar Singh had allegedly passed on details of the trader to his sons—Shaganpreet Singh, alias Shagan, former manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and Jagpreet Singh—who are believed to be settled in Australia. The duo allegedly shared the information with Doni Bal, who then made an extortion call to the trader. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Umesh and his associate Gaurav allegedly opened fire at the trader’s locked shop on April 14,” said Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Umesh and his associate Gaurav allegedly opened fire at the trader’s locked shop on April 14,” said Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Umesh and Gurwinder are already facing trial in multiple criminal cases. The cab has also been seized. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” the SSP added {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Umesh and Gurwinder are already facing trial in multiple criminal cases. The cab has also been seized. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused,” the SSP added {{/usCountry}}

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