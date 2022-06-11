Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Shopkeeper attempts to rape six-year-old, held

A shopkeeper was arrested for attempting to rape a six-year-old customer in Meharban on Friday
(Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A shopkeeper was arrested for attempting to rape a six-year-old customer in Meharban on Friday.

The victim had gone to the shop to buy a geometry box when the accused, Raj Kumar, 55, allegedly took her inside the shop and attempted to rape her. The victim’s mother, who lodged a complaint against the accused, said she went to the shop after her daughter did not return, and saw that Kumar was attempting to sexually assault her the girl.

The accused fled after the woman raised the alarm. Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said Kumar was arrested soon after registering a case against the accused.

