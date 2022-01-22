Ludhiana | Shops being constructed on govt land, Engineers’ body alleges encroachment

Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in stopping encroachments on government lands, Council of Engineers submitted a complaint with the principal secretary of local bodies department regarding the alleged encroachments over a covered drain in Chaura Bazar.

The engineers’ body said eight shops are being constructed at the site by the encroachers with alleged connivance of the MC building branch officials as no action is being taken even when the shops are being constructed in broad daylight. A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon, among other MC officials.

President of engineer’s body Kapil Arora said, “It is also in contempt of Punjab and Haryana High Court orders issued in 2008, wherein the court ordered the MC to remove encroachments from government land. We will file a contempt petition in the court, if officials fail to act on complaints submitted.”

MC zonal commissioner Sekhon said the matter is related to building a branch and he will take up the matter with senior town planner (STP) Surinder Bindra on January 24. It has to be checked whether this is encroachment or the MC has allotted the land for construction of shops.

