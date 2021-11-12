Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Siblings beat up stepmother, her son over property dispute, booked

The accused siblings had allegedly torn the clothes of their stepbrother’s wife, Ludhiana police said
The accused siblings (name withheld to protect the identity of one of the victims) are residents of Textile Colony in Ludhiana. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

One month after the death of their father, two siblings, along with their aunt, thrashed their stepmother and stepbrother over a property dispute, police said on Thursday. The accused had allegedly torn the clothes of their stepbrother’s wife.

The accused (name withheld to protect the identity of one of the victims) are residents of Textile Colony.

The complainant said that her husband had died on October 5 following an illness. “On November 5, when we were going to our factory for Vishwakarma puja, they stopped us and said they wanted their share in the property. When we resisted, the accused thrashed me and my son. When my daughter-in-law tried to intervene, they assaulted her too and tried to tear her clothes,” she added.

The victims were taken to hospital by their relatives.

The complainant added that she got married in 1987. “I had been taking care of my two stepsons and a stepdaughter ever since. I have one son and one daughter. After the death of my husband, my stepchildren started harassing me for their share in the property,” she told the police.

ASI Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323, 354, 506, 341 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on to nab them.

