Ludhiana: Simranjeet’s golden punch at boxing championship

Fifteen-year-old Simranjeet Kaur from Chakar village, who clinched the gold medal in the 57-60 kg category at the State Junior Women Boxing Championship held in Pathankot on Wednesday, has said that the game has been her passion since 2021. Simranjeet Kaur . (HT Photo)

A student of Class 12 (commerce), her journey is rooted in determination and humble beginnings. With her mother as a homemaker and father working as a labourer, she has carved her path with grit and discipline. Last month, she brought pride to the nation by securing a silver medal in the under-17 60-kg category at the Junior Asian Championship in Jordan.

Her love for boxing began unexpectedly. “I used to go for evening walks and noticed children practising boxing. One day, I thought, why not me? I joined the training centre in my village in 2021. Since then, it has become my passion,” she said.

She is no stranger to the podium. Last year, Simranjeet bagged a silver in the 54-kg category at the School National Games in Delhi and also clinched gold in the 60-kg category at the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in SAS Nagar.

Despite being in her board exam year, she maintains a strict routine, training for two and a half hours each in the morning and evening while keeping up with her academics. “Sports isn’t just about medals. It shapes your mind and body,” said Simranjeet who aspires to pursue law during higher studies.