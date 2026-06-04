Ludhiana: Six fruit, vegetable samples collected

: A joint team of health, horticulture and food supply officials on Wednesday collected six samples of fruits and vegetables from markets and ripening centres to test them for pesticide residues, heavy metals and other contaminants.

Officials said the special focus was on fruits which undergo artificial ripening processes before reaching the market. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The team inspected fruit stocks at the New Sabzi Mandi and visited banana ripening centres operating in the Anaj Mandi area as officials said mangoes and other seasonal fruits were witnessing high consumer demand. The team also collected samples of capsicum, ladyfinger (okra) and brinjal from the Buddha Nullah area.

Officials said the special focus was on fruits which undergo artificial ripening processes before reaching the market. These samples will be tested for heavy metal contamination and pesticide residues, both of which can pose health risks if found beyond permissible limits.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said regular monitoring of fruits and vegetables was essential to ensure consumer safety and prevent the sale of contaminated produce. “Scientific testing and continuous surveillance are necessary to ensure that food products reaching consumers are safe and free from harmful contaminants,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The drive comes as the district administration has stepped up food safety enforcement in recent weeks, with officials collecting samples of dairy products, spices, edible oils, jaggery and other food items from different parts of the city. Authorities have also announced plans to publicly disclose details of businesses whose food samples are declared unsafe by laboratories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drive comes as the district administration has stepped up food safety enforcement in recent weeks, with officials collecting samples of dairy products, spices, edible oils, jaggery and other food items from different parts of the city. Authorities have also announced plans to publicly disclose details of businesses whose food samples are declared unsafe by laboratories. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said all samples collected during Wednesday’s drive have been sent for detailed analysis, and further action will depend on laboratory findings. The concerned departments have indicated that similar joint inspections will continue in markets and food-handling units across Ludhiana in the coming weeks. Officials have urged consumers to purchase produce from reliable sources and wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.