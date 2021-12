Ludhiana skaters shine at National Roller Skating C’ship

Four roller skaters from Ludhiana on Friday shined at the 59th National Roller Skating championship organised by Roller Skating Federation of India at New Delhi.

Gurkeerat Singh Sandhu won silver medal in 42km road marathon held under senior men(above 17 years) category.

Armaan Setia bagged gold in 100m road race under 11-14 years girls, inline category.

Vansh Rawat won bronze medal in 1 lap race under 11-14 years boys, inline category. Meanwhile, Vardhan Goraya bagged a bronze medal in 1 lap race road under 11-14 years boys (quads) category.

Coach Jugadhbir Singh Grewal, Conquerors Speed Skating Academy, Ludhiana, said Gurkeerat also got selected for the trials of Asian Games to be held on December 25 at New Delhi.